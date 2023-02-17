Immediate polls in Punjab: ECP appeals against LHC’s order to announce elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday filed an intra-court appeal against the verdict of a single bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) directing the poll body to immediately announce dates for elections of the Punjab assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman have been named as respondents in the appeal filed by ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan through advocate Shezada Mazhar.

In its appeal, the ECP has maintained that it has no constitutional authority to announce the date for elections.

It is pertinent to note that On February 11, a single bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the ECP to immediately announce the date of elections in Punjab with a notification specifying reason, after consultations with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman – being constitutional Head of the Province, to ensure that elections are not held not later than 90 days as outlined in the Constitution.

‘Judge’s misinterpretation of Constitutional provisions’

In its appeal, the ECP argued that the appellant felt aggrieved by the order passed by the single judge of LHC in chamber based on misinterpretation of the Constitutional provisions.

It noted that the relevant law and the dictum was passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgment on February 10.

The top electoral body of the country said that the single bench in its verdict had failed to consider that the constitutional provisions read with the provisions of the Election Act does not, in any manner, place the responsibility for the pronouncement of the date of elections on appellant in any manner, whatsoever, rather the clear-cut initiation of the preparation, organization and holding of elections commences pursuant to the pronouncement of the date of elections by the respective head of the province/state as case, maybe.

Doctrine of Penumbra…violation of Constitution

The ECP in its intra-court appeal maintained that the interpretation of the judge in chamber while applying the doctrine of penumbra, to read into the provisions of the constitution, most respectfully submitted is violative of the clear provisions of the constitution and the Election Act, whereby, the governor and the president have been empowered with explicit powers to announce the date of election.

‘Contrary to the very spirit of the constitution’

ECP appeal stated that under the provisions of Article 112, the single Judge in the chamber has established two situations, (i) where the Governor dissolves the assembly on the advice of the chief minister, and (ii) where the assembly is dissolved by afflux of time of 48 hours after the Chief Minister has so advised.

In relation thereto, the domain of the provisions of Article 105(3) has been so restricted to be invoked only in case of the exercise of the first instance of Article 112, where the Governor dissolves the assembly on the advise of the Chief Minister, and not in the eventuality of the dissolution of assembly occurring on the afflux of time.

Moving on, the judge has further related to the exercise of Article 224 (1A) for the purposes of the formation of the cabinet by the Governor in the absence of the invocation of Article 105.

“With due reverence, the said interpretation is contrary to the very spirit of the constitution, where the provisions are supposed to be read harmoniously rather than in contradiction to each other,” the appeal read.

The ECP in its intra-court appeal took the plea that the impugned judgement of single bench of LHC dated February 10 being illegal, incompetent and without any lawful authority the balance of convenience is also on the side of the applicant, praying for the suspension of single bench’s order till the pending disposal of main appeal.