Live updates: Two terrorists killed in attack on KPO office in Karachi, confirm officials

The Karachi Police Office (KPO) office located on Karachi’s main artery, Shahrae Faisal, came under a gun and bomb attack on Friday evening, officials confirmed.

At least two terrorists have been killed while six people have been injured as police and Rangers mount a counter operation.

Twilight attack

The sound of heavy and frequent firing and explosions reverberated across the five-storey Karachi Police Office complex, located near the Financial Trade Center (FTC) on main Shahrae Faisal, spread fear and panic in the area on Friday evening.

“The Karachi police office has come under attack,” Additional Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed.

The Karachi Police Office contains the office for Karachi’s police chief, or Additional Inspector General of Police for Karachi. Previously this office was known as the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office.

Sources said that there could be eight to 10 attackers who came in a white vehicle while some officials stated that the terrorists gained access to the complex from the rear where the motor vehicle pool and workshop is maintained.

Shortly after the sound of gunfire was reported, heavy contingent of police from nearby police stations was dispatched to the spot.

The lights inside the police office were also turned off to prevent the terrorists from knowing where to go. Shahrae Faisal near the police station has been blocked for traffic as well.

Around 60-70 staff are said to work in the office but by evening, this number falls as people leave for the day.

Those inside said that they have locked themselves in their rooms to stay safe from the terrorists.

An operation against the terrorists is expected to take place as well, authorities suggested.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of police Rapid Response Force (RRF) and AIG Karachi have also reached the police office.

Counter operation

The quick response force of the paramilitary Rangers along with the Rapid Response Force and the Counter Terrorism Department of the police and snipers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) have mounted an operation against the attackers with support from a contingent of the army.

Sindh Rangers said that the head of their Anti-Terrorist Wing was leading the Rangers in the operation.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said that thus far they have cleared the fourth floor of the building and are clearing the remaining floors.

He added that at the time of the attack, around 50 people were in the building.

Officials suspected that it is possible one of the suspects detonated his suicide vest causing a loud explosion in the office followed by intense exchange of fire.

Casualties

Meanwhile, doctors at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), where the dead and injured were taken, said that two bodies and six injured have been brought.

The injured were identified as 35-year-old Ranger Abdul Raheem Saleh Muhammad, 35-year-old Imran Younus and 25-year-old Tahir Amjad.

Two police officers including 48-year-old Inspector AB Khaliq, and 50-year-old Constable Lateef Nawaz.

An Edhi volunteer identified as 25-year-old Sajid Hanif was also injured.

A 35-year-old sweeper Ajmal Masih and 30-year-old Constable Ghulam Abbas, were among the dead.

Foreign hand could be involved in attack on Karachi Police Office, said Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Audio of the gunfire heard from KPO

Terrorists attack?

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon confirmed the incident. He added that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was personally monitoring the incident.

Noting that there were general threats but no specific threats against the police.

Terming any suspected assailants involved as terrorists, he said that heavy contingent of police and the paramilitary Rangers have been dispatched to the spot.

Catch them alive

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that India’s external espionage agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has made a 20 year investment into destabilizing Karachi.

He added that the delay currently in conducting the operation against the suspected militants was that they were evolving a strategy whereby to apprehend the attackers alive so that they can be presented to the world and unmask those involved.

Densely populated

The locality where the firing was reported is a densely populated area and the Saddar Police Station and Police Lines are also located nearby.

It is located just off Shahrae Faisal, which is the main artery of the city connecting the downtown, business district with the rest of the city and is full of commuters heading home for the day resulting in a rush hour.

The firing reportedly took place at a time when security is already on high-alert in the city following the arrival of international cricket players for Pakistan Super League and the recently concluded international naval military exercise Aman 2023.

Earlier, the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars practiced at the National Bank Arena in Karachi.