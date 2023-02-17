Rupee makes massive Rs6.46 recovery in interbank

The rupee has made a recovery of around Rs6.46 in the week ending on February 17, the biggest recovery streak since September 2022.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the rupee made a recovery of 0.59% in the interbank market.

It recovered Rs1.56 from Thursday’s close of Rs264.38 to Rs262.82 at the close on Friday.

During the week, the rupee improved by Rs6.46, from Rs269.28 at which the rupee opened the week, to closing it out at Rs262.82.

This is the best streak that the rupee has enjoyed since September 2022.

From September 22, 2022, to October 11, 2022, the rupee enjoyed a period where it appreciated by Rs21.92 from Rs239.71 to Rs217.79.

Open market

In the open market, the price of a dollar appreicated to Rs266.