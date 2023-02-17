Watch Live
PSL Live score updates: Peshawar Zalmi elect to field first against Multan Sultans

Two of the best batters of Pakistan are going head-to-head
Samaa Web Desk Feb 17, 2023
<p>Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are facing each other.</p>

Live score updates

Peshawar Zalmi elected to field first against Multan Sultans, as they are looking to win second match in PSL 8 and also trying to end four match losing streak against Multan Sultans.

Peshawar Zalmi

Rovman Powell replaced Shakib Al Hasan in the playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans made one change in their playing XI as they brought it West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite in their team.

Babar Azam

Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans

Muhammad Rizwan

PSL8

