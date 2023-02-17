Multan Sultans go top with 56 runs win over Peshawar Zalmi

Live score updates

Multan Sultans went on top of the table in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) by beating Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs in their third match of the season.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi were given a flying start by Muhammad Haris, who hit Khushdil Shah for a six in the first over and then smashed Sameen Gul for two more sixes in the second over.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 41 runs in four overs but then Ihsanullah was introduced, who struck first ball and dismissed skipper Babar Azam for nine runs.

Saim Ayub was the new batter who did not take any time to settle down and hit Ihsanullah for a four first ball and a six two balls later.

Both young batters kept hitting shots all over the park and helped their team reach 78 runs in just seven overs.

Muhammad Haris looked comfortable as he reached 40, but then he got run out and Peshawar Zalmi lost their second wicket for 88 runs.

Tom Kohler Cadmore, who scored 92 in the first match, was dismissed early by Usama Mir after scoring just three runs.

That did not stop Saim Ayub from going after the bowlers as he hit 3 fours and three sixes to reach his fifty off just 33 balls.

Rovman Powell played a little cameo in which he hit two sixes and a four to score 23 runs off just 11 balls, deliveries Sameen Gul got his wicket, leaving Peshawar Zalmi 130 for the loss of four wickets.

Usama Mir completely changed the game in the 15th over when he dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 1 run and Saim Ayub for 53 runs.

Wahab Riaz’s stay also did not last for long as Carlos Brathwaite bowled him.

Ihsanullah came back in the 17th over and got his second wicket by sending Khurram Shehzad back to the pavillion.

Abbas Afridi picked up his second wicket in the 18th over and in the next over Ihsanullah got his third wicket to wrap it up for Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans batting

Multan Sultans’ openers Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood gave their team a steady start once again.

After a century partnership in the first match, they also scored 54 runs for the first wicket.

But Shan Masood was caught behind wicket after scoring 20 runs off 25 balls.

On the other hand Muhammad Rizwan kept his amazing form going and scored second fifty of the season as Multan Sultans reached 94 for the loss of wicket in 11 overs.

Muhammad Rizwan’s innings came to an end in the 14th over, when Sufiyan Muqeem dismissed him for 66 runs.

But it did not stop Rilee Rossouw from hitting shots all over the park and he reached 50 off just 23 balls, also helping Multan Sultans reach 150 in 15.2 overs.

The two South Africans, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller played aggressive shots all over the ground and brought up fifty of their partnership off just 23 balls.

18 runs were scored off James Neesham’s last over as Multan Sultans reached 187 in 18 overs.

Multan Sultans lost their third wicket for 191 runs when Rilee Rossouw’s terrific innings came to an after scoring 75 runs off 36 balls.

Multan Sultans scored 19 runs in the last over as Kieron Pollard hit Wahab Riaz for a six and two fours.

David Miller remained not out on 23 whereas Kieron Pollard scored 15 runs.

Salman Irshad was Peshawar Zalmi’s most successful bowler with two wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi squad

Rovman Powell replaced Shakib Al Hasan in the playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans squad

Multan Sultans made one change in their playing XI as they brought it West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite in their team.