Locals in Khyber district kill two leopard cubs

Two leopard cubs were killed by local people in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The leopards sneaked into the populated area in search of food.

However, the locals attacked them as cubs went to hunt for their cattle.

The incident was initially reported to the police, who along with the wildlife department, launched an investigation and arrested an individual in connection with the killings.

The police have suggested that the local residents may not have been aware that it was illegal to kill wild animals, especially after the tribal areas were merged with Pakistan.

This lack of awareness is believed to have contributed to the deaths of the leopard cubs. However, the killing of the leopards is only one instance in a growing trend of violence against wildlife in the region.

According to wildlife officials, six leopards had been killed in Khyber over the past two years. This is a worrying trend, given that the population of the big cats has been on the decline in the region for some time.

Local residents, however, have argued that the leopards have been encroaching upon their homes and attacking their cattle for some time now.

The killing of the cubs has sparked a debate about how to protect wildlife in the region while ensuring the safety of the local population.

The wildlife department has urged the locals to report any instances of wildlife encroaching upon their homes, rather than taking matters into their own hands.