FIA launches investigation into Pervez Elahi’s alleged audio leaks

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Friday launched an investigation into an audio leak against former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

SAMAA TV sources claimed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah gave formal permission to the FIA for the investigation into leaked audios of PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi.

FIA has also decided to conduct forensics of the leaked audios.

After investigations, FIA will submit a report to interior ministry while a case will be registered if the audios are found to be genuine.

It is pertinent to note that an audio leak, purportedly featuring Pervez Elahi has come to the fore, wherein a voice – said to be his – could be heard telling his ‘lawyer’ to try and get a certain judge to hear a case of his close associate, Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

In the alleged audio, a voice said to be that of Parvez Elahi, is in conversation with a lawyer addressed as “Joja jee”.

Meanwhile, the PML-Q leader claims he has not said anything wrong in the leaked audio.