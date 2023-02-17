Run machines Babar, Rizwan to clash in PSL today.

It will be a contest between two of the best Pakistani batters in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) on Friday, as Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi and Muhammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans will collide.

Both teams won their last matches, as Multan Sultans thrashed Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets whereas Peshawar Zalmi edged Karachi Kings in their opening game this season.

The winner of Friday’s game will also go on top of the table with four points.

All eyes will be on Ihsanullah, who picked up five wickets in his last game and will face the challenge of Babar Azam and Muhammad Haris.

On the other hand Wahab Riaz, the most successful bowler of PSL will go up against Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood.

Multan Sultans won their both games against Peshawar Zalmi last season and also last two games in the 2021 season, so he has a winning streak of four games in PSL.