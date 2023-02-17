Punjab, KP elections: Alvi summons CEC Raja for urgent meeting on Feb 20

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and invited him for an ‘urgent meeting’ on February 20 at the President House in Islamabad to consult on provincial assemblies elections under Section 57(1) of the Constitution.

The letter reads, “Under the Act, the president shall announce the date or dates of general elections after consultation with the election commission. There have been some important developments like the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the recent observations of the Supreme Court on this matter.”

President Arif Alvi expressed his displeasure on the indifference of the ECP and said the election body had also not responded to the first letter.

Alvi said, “I am anxiously waiting for the election commission to realise its constitutional duties and act accordingly.”

He added that he was very disappointed with the behaviour of the ECP on such an important issue.

Arif Alvi said that he invited CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja for an emergency meeting in his office to consult on the election, realising his constitutional responsibility to protect and defend the Constitution.