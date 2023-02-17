Legend Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain, legendary cricketer Javed Miandad was admitted to hospital on Friday after his health deteriorated suddenly.

Javed Miandad’s pictures were also shared from the hospital, as one of the staff member, who was also his fan, posted the picture.

Javed Miandad looked in high spirits in the picture, as he smiled and shook hand with the hospital staff member.

The legendary cricketer had also gone to Quetta to watch the exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, where he had also given a statement about India.