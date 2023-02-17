Imran Abbas set to charm in upcoming Indian-American Punjabi film

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, is all set to make his debut in an Indian-American Punjabi film. The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans and followers.

Imran Abbas posted a motion poster of his upcoming project, an Indian-American Punjabi film called Jee Ve Sohneya Jee, on his Instagram account.

Imran Abbas wrote in the caption of his post, “Super excited to announce my first US-Indo Punjabi venture. After super sucess of Kali Jotta. Come be a part of this magical journey.”

The poster features Imran Abbas and Simi Chahal, and hints at a story that takes place in both Lahore and London.

The film is expected to explore the lives of its characters, and is being eagerly anticipated by fans of both actors.

The film, also stars Indian actress Simi Chahal alongside the Dil e Muztar actor, and is set to release on October 6 later this year.

Imran Abbas is well-known for his roles in Pakistani TV dramas such as Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Alvida, as well as he has worked in Bollywood films like Anjuman and Creature 3D.