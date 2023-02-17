Poultry association warns of shutter-down strike in Karachi

The poultry association on Friday warned of going on a shutter-down strike in Karachi, following the chicken price rise on the farmer’s end and vendors bearing the brunt of government’s action.

The association has called a meeting this evening (Friday) during which the decision of going on strike is expected to be taken.

The officials said that the government is fining vendors that are obliged to sell chicken at a price set by the association, instead of the farmers that sell birds at a higher price.

They added that the price rise is caused by the farmer’s end and not by the vendors.

Currently, the recent price hike has made the chicken to be sold at Rs800 per kilogram.

The president of the poultry association said that action against the farmers must be taken at the earliest so that the rate of the meat in Karachi comes near to affordable.