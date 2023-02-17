WATCH: Wahab Riaz unveils ultimate plan of PSL

Pakistan fast bowler and now the Punjab caretaker sports minister-select Wahab Riaz has lifted the lid on his ultimate aim with playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and his aims for his official role.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV’s Qadir Khawaja in Multan ahead of Multan Sultans’ match against Wahab’s Peshawar Zalmi, he said that all players have the same aim with PSL.

“Ultimately, the aim of every player is to perform in this tournament and then [get picked to] play for Pakistan,” he disclosed.

“We all have performed for Pakistan in the past and want to make a comeback in the future as well,” he affirmed.

Hope for PSL-8

Asked about what did his team, Zalmi, hoped to achieve this season, Wahab said that they wanted to play well and aimed to reach the eliminators and then hopefully play the final.

“Last time we could not win, this year we want to change that.”

Babar-Aamir spat

When it was pointed out that his team’s new captain, Babar Azam had an exchange with former Karachi Kings teammate Muhammad Aamir on the field, Wahab sought to downplay it.

“I look at it as a healthy competition,” he said.

“If there is any bowler, even if I am on the field and there is a batsman who plays shots or there is the number one batsman in the world, I would want to get their wicket,” Wahab said explaining the emotions of the moment, videos of which have gone viral.

“I don’t think that is nothing different, it is the same for every bowler.”

Wahab added that Aamir was just eager to perform in this tournament and give a good performance.

“I do not think there is anything wrong if you see healthy competition.”

Accepting provincial minister position

Asked why he had accepted the position of caretaker provincial sports minister and then needed PCB Management Committee chief Najam Sethi to borrow him for the tournament, Wahab simply detailed his ambitions for the important role.

“It is very simple, it is just to support our sportsmen,” he said.

“All those who play for Pakistan should get the same respect as a cricketer.”

He added that in Pakistan, there was immense passion for cricket, but not so much for other sports even though players from those sports also go on to represent before the world.

“Basically, the aim is to give the best facility to athletes from other sports as well.”

Watch the full interview below