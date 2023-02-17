Another Indian takes the helm of a tech giant

Neal Mohan, currently YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, has been appointed as the new head of the video streaming service after the announcement of the departure of current CEO, Susan Wojcicki.

With Wojcicki stepping down to focus on her personal life, health and new projects, Mohan will be responsible for leading YouTube’s operations and driving growth.

Mohan is no stranger to the company, having joined Google in 2008 and then moving to YouTube in 2015. He has been a key player in the development of many of the platform’s products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Premium and Shorts, which have all experienced significant growth over the years.

Wojcicki has also praised Mohan for his role in leading the company’s trust and safety team, which has been tasked with tackling some of the platform’s most challenging issues, such as hate speech and misinformation.

In the short term, Wojcicki will continue to support Mohan as he transitions into his new role, and in the long term, she will take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet. This will enable her to share her extensive experience and offer guidance and counsel to Google and the wider Alphabet group.

Mohan’s appointment comes at a critical time for YouTube, as the platform faces increased scrutiny over its content moderation policies and the impact of its algorithm on the spread of harmful content.

As the company’s head of product, Mohan has been at the forefront of addressing these issues, and his appointment to CEO is a strong indication that the company is committed to addressing these challenges.

In a statement, Mohan said, “I’m honored to take on this role and work with the incredible team at YouTube to continue our growth and success. I’m grateful to Susan for her leadership and mentorship, and I look forward to building on her legacy and taking YouTube to new heights.”