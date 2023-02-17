Afghan spinner Izharul Haq Naveed joins Multan Sultans

Afghanistan leg spinner Izharul Haq Naveed has joined up with the squad of Multan Sultans’.

He will be available for today’s match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

This will be Naveed’s first season with the Multan Sultans

Naveed was playing with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) on February 2, where he picked up two wickets.

The 19-year-old leg spinner picked up nine wickets during the tournament.

But he has now joined up with the Sultans to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His addition will add another dimension to the bowling attack of the Sultans.

The Sultans seem to be going from strength to strength despite losing their opening match by just a run.