NAB to launch inquiry against ex-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, who faced allegations of taking kickbacks while in office, will now face an inquiry from the apex antigraft watchdog.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has authorized an inquiry against Elahi over allegations of corruption and taking kickbacks in contracts.

It was not immediately unclear whether others from Elahi’s administration, whether elected or bureaucrats will also be included in the inqury.

It is expected that Elahi could be summoned to NAB to answer questions about the allegations.