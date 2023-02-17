Ranbir Kapoor clarifies Pyaar Hota Kai Baar Hai song not a biopic, leaves audience in splits

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor – who is famous for being a casanova – has clarified that the song Pyaar Hota Kai Baar Hai from his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is not based on his life.

During one of the promotional events for his upcoming movie, Ranbir Kapoor explained that his character in the film is not a casanova but a “break-up artist” who helps people solve their love problems.

He emphasized that the song is not a “biopic” of his life, leaving the audience amused.

In the viral video, he said, “My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I’m a break-up artist. So please, it’s not my biopic. It is not based on my life.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a love story of an odd pair who pretend to fall in love with each other for hidden motives.

The film features a stellar star cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in supporting roles

Famous musician, Pritam has composed the film’s music, and it has already generated interest among audiences with its catchy songs and promising trailer.

The project marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is best known for his romantic comedy films, especially the Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series.

The film is set to hit the cinemas on March 11, 2022.