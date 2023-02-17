AdalFi raises $7.5m to revolutionize digital lending in Pakistan’s financial industry

AdalFi, a Lahore-based digital lending infrastructure provider, has raised $7.5 million in a seed round led by COTU Ventures and Chimera Capital, with participation from Fatima Gobi Ventures, Zayn Capital, and angel investors, including executives from Plaid.

The startup works with financial institutions to help them make better loans.

Its technology scores the financial transactional data already possessed by banks, enables personalized digital marketing to qualified prospects, and provides customer journeys embedded within the bank’s digital presence to enable real-time disbursement of loans.

According to Salman Akhtar, CEO and co-founder of AdalFi, the high cost of loan origination driven by physical verification of identity, assets, and financial health has restricted credit access to a thin, top tier of customers.

He said, “AdalFi’s digital lending platform allows partner banks to instantly credit score the other 95% of their existing customers who have never been lent to and cross-sell loans to them.”

The company operates on a B2B2C model where it earns a share of the revenue made by the bank from the loan while also being exposed to the downside risk of bad debts.

Since its launch in July 2021, AdalFi claims to have grown the Gross Loan Volume (GLV) enabled by its Digital Lending Platform at 30% MoM for the last 19 months.

Over 70,000 loans have been disbursed to date with a default rate well under 0.1%. Through December 2022, AdalFi enabled a cumulative Rs1 Billion in GLV. In January 2023 alone, AdalFi generated Rs390 million in lending and is on track to exceed Rs1 billion within Q1 2023.

The news comes at a time when VC funding to Pakistan has plunged, with Q4-2022 amounting to lowest in 10 quarters.

This trend has so far continued in 2023 and is in line with the global market. AdalFi’s funding is the first deal announcement in February and only the second in 2023.

The startup’s success may help attract more investment to the region and inspire more entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions to meet the challenges of the financial sector.