Islamabad airport launches ‘self check-in’ facility for domestic travelers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday activated “Two common-use self service kiosks (CUSS)” facility at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA), to reduce the check-in time for domestic travels and bring efficiency in the operations.

The initiative had been taken with the support of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Self check-in is also referred to as kiosk check-in, under which passengers can self check-in at a certain time through kiosks prior to boarding.

By using this facility, the long and time taking queues at the airline counters will be reduced; eventually increasing the efficiency and help cost-cutting.

The kiosks’ facility can be availed for domestic departures only by passengers without baggage.