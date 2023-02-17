Watch Live
Islamabad airport launches ‘self check-in’ facility for domestic travelers

Initiative taken to reduce queues, increase efficiency
Shehzad Ali Feb 17, 2023
<p>Photo: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority/ Twitter account</p>

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday activated “Two common-use self service kiosks (CUSS)” facility at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA), to reduce the check-in time for domestic travels and bring efficiency in the operations.

The initiative had been taken with the support of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Self check-in is also referred to as kiosk check-in, under which passengers can self check-in at a certain time through kiosks prior to boarding.

By using this facility, the long and time taking queues at the airline counters will be reduced; eventually increasing the efficiency and help cost-cutting.

The kiosks’ facility can be availed for domestic departures only by passengers without baggage.

PIA

islamabad airport

self check in

