Humayun Saeed opens up about viral kissing scene in The Crown

Humayun Saeed, a popular Pakistani television and film actor, recently spoke about his experience filming a kissing scene in the hit series, The Crown.

The veteran actor has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades and has amassed a large fan following due to his captivating performances.

In a recent appearance on the talk show hosted by Fahad Mustafa, The Fourth Umpire, Saeed was asked about the scene in The Crown that went viral in Pakistan.

Co-host Qasim Sheikh specifically asked, “You worked in The Crown which went super-duper hit just because of its one scene, what do you think which was that scene?”

Saeed hesitated before answering, “The kissing scene? Well, there was one scene in which it seems that I’m kissing, but I was basically doing the acting. I loved the performance of my co-star.” He blushed while speaking about the scene and did not reveal any further details.

Saeed’s portrayal of Dr Hasnaat in the Netflix hit series The Crown earned him critical acclaim and public recognition.

The series showcased Saeed’s acting skills and further cemented his place as one of the most talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Saeed has been a part of many successful projects in recent years, including drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, and films like London Nahi Jaunga, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 1 and 2.