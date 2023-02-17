SC restores Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as Lahore CCPO

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday suspended the Punjab caretaker government’s order seeking transfer of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and restored him back on the post.

A three-member bench headed by SC judge Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case in this regard and suspended the order of Dogar’s transfer.

The court said that the matter of appointments and transfers in Punjab had been sent by the Punjab caretaker government to a five-member bench and is currently pending.

On November 5, the federal government suspended Ghulam Mahmood Dogar after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists stormed the Governor House and was directed to report to the establishment division.

Despite the suspension by the federation, Dogar did not leave the charge of the post, and he challenged his suspension in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Later, the Punjab government also refused to hand over the services of Mahmood to the federal government after which he was issued a warning letter by the federal government.

However, the matter referred to the SC and in the meantime, the caretaker setup in Punjab came into being and Dogar was once again transferred on January 23.

Following the transfer, Bilal Siddique Kamyana was appointed as the new CCPO.