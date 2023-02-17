New hardware feature sets Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series apart in battery efficiency

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series has arrived with a new feature that enhances the battery-saving capacity.

The South Korean tech giant has incorporated a new type of AMOLED display in its Galaxy S23 models, as per a blog post on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Display, the company’s display manufacturing arm, introduced a new “low power-consumption OLED technology” that consumes 13-16% less power, while increasing the brightness of the phones.

According to the post, the new organic material used in the display has boosted the brightness of the base Galaxy S23 model to 1,750 nits, which was around 1,300 nits in the Galaxy S22 model.

The Galaxy S23 series, which includes Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models, are also the first to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

While the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models have the same triple rear camera setups, the pricier Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a superior 200-megapixel quad rear camera system.

The phones are powered by a customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays.

Display reviewer Dylan Raga pointed out that the new display emits more green lights while also adjusting the wavelength of red emitters, resulting in significantly better efficiency on the display panel, comparable to that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while consuming significantly less power than the latter, which has 1,150 nits of brightness.

The display is one of the most power-hungry components of smartphones, and Samsung’s new AMOLED technology is a significant development that will certainly please consumers who often find their phone’s battery life draining fast.

With this new display, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to last longer on a single charge, making them an attractive proposition for smartphone enthusiasts who prioritize battery life.