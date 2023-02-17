Fawad claims US envoy concerned about misuse of anti-terror laws against opponents

In a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and the United States Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday, the ongoing economic and political environment of Pakistan had been the focus of discussion.

Both officials exchanged their views on the deteriorating situation of human rights in the nation.

PTI leader also informed the ambassador about the measures plotted by the party against the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Fawad said that such meetings are a part of mutual desire for stronger relations, based on equality and welfare of the people.

Blome’s concerns on misuse of anti-terrorism and blasphemy laws by the PDM against the political opponents had been praised by PTI leader in the meeting.