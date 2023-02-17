Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Fawad claims US envoy concerned about misuse of anti-terror laws against opponents

PTI leader, Blome meet to boost mutual understanding
Samaa Web Desk Feb 17, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

In a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry and the United States Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday, the ongoing economic and political environment of Pakistan had been the focus of discussion.

Both officials exchanged their views on the deteriorating situation of human rights in the nation.

PTI leader also informed the ambassador about the measures plotted by the party against the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Fawad said that such meetings are a part of mutual desire for stronger relations, based on equality and welfare of the people.

Blome’s concerns on misuse of anti-terrorism and blasphemy laws by the PDM against the political opponents had been praised by PTI leader in the meeting.

Pakistan

PTI

fawad chaudhry

PDM

US ambassador

donald blome

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div