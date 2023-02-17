CTD kills TTP commander in Kala Bagh encounter

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday gunned down Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Commander Habib-ur-Rehman during operation in Kalabagh town of Mianwali district in Punjab.

The encounter was launched on a tip off about terrorist’s presence in the area.

During the attack on his hideout, severe exchange of fire took place which lasted for almost half an hour.

The gun fight resulted in the killing of TTP commander while his two associates managed to flee from the scene.

CTD recovered weapons and suicide vests from the possession of the terrorists.

A search operation against the terrorists on the run was launched.