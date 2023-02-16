Watch Live
Pakistan

Nepra notifies Rs2.32 per unit decrease in power tariff

Reduction not to apply to lifelines consumers, domestic consumers who consume up to 300 units, agriculture consumers, electric vehicle charging stations
Samaa Web Desk Feb 16, 2023
<p>Photo. File</p>

In times of skyrocketing inflation, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday reduced power tariff for a month by Rs2.32 per unit for consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

This shall apply to all consumer categories except lifelines consumers, domestic consumers who consume up to 300 units, agriculture consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.

According to the notification, the electricity price was reduced under fuel adjustment for December 2022. It will reflect separately in the consumers’ bills for the month of February.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency had requested for a reduction of Rs2.20 per unit. Nepra heard the request on January 31.

It is pertinent to note that the federal government just a few days ago, increased the petrol price by Rs22.20 to Rs272, as well as natural gas by up to 112%.

