Abbasi reaffirms loyalty to PML-N in ‘ice breaking’ meeting with Maryam

In an attempt at thawing relations, two senior figures of the PML-N sat down on Thursday afternoon to iron out any differences, and keep the party intact with elections just around the corner.

Earlier this month, veteran politician Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had tendered resignation from his post of the PML-N’s senior vice president, after fellow party leader Maryam Nawaz was appointed to the same post and given additional duties as the chief organizer.

However, in a meeting at the party’s Model Town office in Lahore, sources said Maryam told the former premier that leaders like him were the pride of the party.

“Your services for the party cannot be forgotten,” she is said to have told Abbasi.

The former prime minister made it clear that he will remain a part of the PML-N till the end.

Maryam said the party did not just belong to her. All of them will work together for the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Abbasi said he had devoted everything to the PML-N, adding Nawaz was his leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also guided him every time.

He said he was with the party because of his love for Nawaz Sharif. He has not distanced himself from the PML-N and that he is still in touch with the party and its supremo Nawaz, he added.

The meeting between the two party leaders is said to have lasted for an hour and 25 minutes.