Naseem Shah fined 10% match fees for wearing wrong helmet

Fast bowler Naseem Shah was fined 10% of the match fee on Thursday, for wearing wrong helmet in the match against Multan Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators star bowler was wearing helmet, which he wore for his team in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which he played before Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was also given warning and asked to wear helmet of his team in the remaining matches.

Naseem Shah was fined according to PCB code of conduct. He did not have to wear the helmet for long though, as he was dismissed for a duck.

Quetta Gladiators lost the match by nine wickets and Naseem Shah would be looking to turn the fortunes for his side in the next match.