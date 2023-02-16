After impassioned appeal, students to enjoy 50% discount on PSL tickets

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi announced on Thursday that students, under 18 years of age, can now enjoy matches of their favorite Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) in stadiums at half the price.

Earlier in the day, children requested Najam Sethi to lower the price of tickets for them as they could not afford them.

Sethi heard their pleas and announced on the spot that they would get 50% discount because most of the spectators were young kids who just wanted to see their heroes in action.

The children were happy after the announcement and thanked PCB and Najam Sethi for the discount.

It was also announced that the offer was for Karachi only for now, but children in other cities could soon also enjoy it.

The tickets for Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore matches are available on the website.