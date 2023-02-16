Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

After 4 weeks, some life breathed into Pakistan’s forex reserves

Notes nominal increment of $276.2m
Rizwan Alam Feb 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

After four weeks of continuous decrease, Pakistan’s forex reserves got a much needed boost, as it swelled by a cumulative $162.6 million.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves for the week ending February 10, stood at $8.702 billion.

This was up $162.6 million from last week’s reserves of $8.54 billion. It was still the lowest since March 2014 when national reserves fell to $7.638 billion.

The biggest support to the reserves came from the central bank where reserves swelled by $276.2 million, rising from a nine year low of $2.917 billion in the week ending February 3, 2023, to $3.192 billion for the week ending February 10.

For reserves held with commercial banks, there was a dip.

From $5.655 billion held at the end of first week of February, the reserves lost around $113.6 million during the week to shrink to $5.509 billion for the week ending February 10.

forex reserves

FOREIGN RESERVES

dollar rate

dollar exchange rate

US dollar updates

foreign currency

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div