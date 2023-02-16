Video: Islamabad’s ‘wayward’ cheetah caught after seven hours of hide and seek

After over seven hours of hectic efforts, a cheetah that entered an under-construction house in Phase-II of Islamabad’s private housing society earlier in the day was caught by wildlife and rescue personnel.

The big cat was shot at with a tranquilizer, which took around half an hour to act.

A wildlife official said two team members were injured while trying to get hold of the cheetah during the operation.

Earlier, the animal had injured three people after it entered an under-construction house.

One of the injured was said to be the society’s security guard, and the two others were members of Islamabad’s wildlife board.

The guard was said to be in critical condition.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board had issued instructions to the local residents to stay away from the house.

Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik had also advised people nearby to stay indoors. He said teams of the wildlife department and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration were trying to capture the wild cat.

The wildlife board tweeted that rescue teams were present at the site and the cheetah will be freed into its natural habitat once rescued.

They said they were trying to get hold of the animal through a trapper.

The board was being assisted in the rescue mission by Punjab wildlife officials as well as rescue personnel.