Video: Cheetah loose in federal capital causes pandemonium

A cheetah injured three people after it entered an under-construction house in Phase-II of Islamabad’s private housing society on Thursday.

One of the injured is the society’s security guard, and the two others are members of Islamabad’s wildlife board.

The guard is said to be in critical condition.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board issued instructions to the local residents to stay away from the house.

Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik also advised people nearby to stay indoors. He said teams of the wildlife department and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration were trying to capture the wild cat.

The wildlife board tweeted that rescue teams were present at the site and the cheetah will be freed into its natural habitat once rescued.

They said they were trying to get hold of the animal through a trapper.

The board was being assisted in the rescue mission by Punjab wildlife officials as well as rescue personnel.