Sports » Cricket

Muhammad Rizwan is happy for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s comeback

Multan Sultans captain hopes to keep winning momentum going in PSL
Samaa Web Desk Feb 16, 2023
<p>Muhammad Rizwan is happy to get first win in PSL for Multan Sultans. Photo: PSL</p>

Multan Sultans’ captain Muhammad Rizwan showed his delight for his rival wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s return to the national Test team and said he worked very hard so he got the return.

Muhammad Rizwan was talking to Samaa TV exclusively when he said that this is how the nature works as someone gets dropped for someone else to be picked up for the team.

He also praised the young fast bowler Ihsanullah, who picked up five wickets for his team in the previous match against Quetta Gladiators.

Muhammad Rizwan said he showed a lot of discipline and bowled in the right areas, hence he got the result.

The wicket-keeper also praised the skipper Babar Azam and said it did not make any sense to him that he was being criticised.

He said everyone made mistakes but Babar Azam is a great human. Rizwan also said some people were criticising them for friendship but they will say players are fighting if they are not united.

