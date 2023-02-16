Rupee continues to crawl upward, gains Rs1 against dollar

For the fourth consecutive day, the US dollar lost value against the rupee, as on Thursday the greenback lost Re1 in value at the closing time of interbank trading.

The dollar closed at Rs264.38, while in the open market it lost Rs1.5 in value and closed at Rs267.

The rupee has been gaining value against the powerful US dollar since the IMF and Pakistan resumed virtual talks on a loan agreement earlier this week.

The IMF has sought more time to review Pakistan’s prior steps to increase the tax net, including ending subsidies, to review the IMF program.

The IMF will also review the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) that Pakistan sent back to it.

It is pertinent to note that the MEFP is a memorandum that describes the policies that a country intends to implement in the context of its request for financial support from the IMF.

It is reported that virtual negotiations between both sides will continue during the mini-budget approval process.

An agreement for unlocking an installment of $1.1 billion and reviving the loan program with the IMF is expected next week.