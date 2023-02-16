Watch Live
Yellow metal price jumps by Rs3,800 per tola

After three days, per-tola gold price sees whopping rise
Samaa Web Desk Feb 16, 2023
<p>Photo.File</p>

After a three-day fall, the price of gold in the domestic market saw a sharp rise with Rs3,800 on Thursday.

According to the prices notified by the Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,800 to reach Rs196,000 from its previous Rs192,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold gained Rs3,258 to get to Rs168,038.

In the international market, the precious metal’s value rose by $2 to $1,839 per ounce.

