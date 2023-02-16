Rana Sanaullah wants Elahi to be arrested over audio leak

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi should be arrested over the alleged audio leak, in which the former chief minister could be heard seeking inclusion of certain judges in the bench hearing his close associate Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s case.

He also urged chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue and probe into it.

Rana Sanaullah said an FIR should be lodged against the PML-Q leader, and the investigated.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s protective bail plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC), the minister said “Imrani-gang” is trying to dictate the judiciary.

He said Imran Khan did not want to accept any judge or court due to his ego and so-called pride.

The minister also said that in his opinion, Imran Khan should also be arrested.

Commenting on the Shaukat Tarin case in the FIA, he said the former finance minister was allegedly trying to make Pakistan default.