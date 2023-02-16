Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

NAB summons Moonis Elahi in Muhammad Khan Bhatti case

He has been summoned for allegedly receiving kickbacks in highways division tenders.
Danish Munir Feb 16, 2023
<p>Moonis Elahi. PHOTO/FILE</p>

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a summons to PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi for February 20 in the Muhammad Khan Bhatti case.

The NAB notification stated that Moonis has been summoned in a case related to receiving kickbacks in tenders of the highways division.

The anti-graft watchdog said Moonis will be probed regarding the case.

Earlier this month, Bhatti was arrested while on his way to the Sindh High Court to seek a protective pre-arrest bail.

