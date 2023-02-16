Ihsanullah wants to pick up fifer against India in World Cup

The latest surprise package product of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Ihsanullah revealed his big dream of making national team debut against India in the World Cup.

The fast bowler was talking to Samaa TV exclusively on Thursday as he said that he also hopes to pick up a fifer against India on debut.

Ihsanullah also hoped that he would like to repeat the same performances against other teams too.

He added that he was told the plan by his coach and he just tried to follow it.

Ihsanullah picked up five wickets against Quetta Gladiators in the second match of PSL 8.