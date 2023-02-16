FIA summons Farah Gogi, husband on Friday in money laundering case

In an alleged money laundering case, the Federal Investigation Agency has issued notices to PTI chief Imran Khan’s wife’s close friend Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

The FIA has summoned the husband and wife for February 17, and instructed them to appear with their replies.

An exorbitant amount of Rs220.19 million were said to have been transferred from Ahsan Jameel’s account to those of Ghausia Builders, as per the FIA.

Both Farah and Ahsan have been issued separate notices by the FIA.

The duo has been directed to bring along the entire record and money transfer documents.