Islamabad Utd to launch PSL-8 campaign against Karachi Kings

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United will start their campaign in PSL 8 by taking on 2020 winners Karachi Kings in National Bank Arena in Karachi on Thursday.

It will be important for Karachi Kings to win as they already lost their first match against Peshawar Zalmi few days back.

They will be playing without their main fast bowler Mir Hamza, who was ruled out of PSL 8 after fracturing his finger.

Islamabad United’s head coach Azhar Mahmood had said yesterday that they had some of the best spinners in their team and many options, so they would make the team according to the pitch and conditions.

Islamabad United have some of the best local players, including their captain Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar and Muhammad Wasim Junior.

Islamabad United have a winning streak of four matches against Karachi Kings, as they won both matches against them in last two seasons.