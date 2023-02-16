DI Khan’s Gomal University ‘bans’ mix gatherings on campus

Dera Ismail Khan’s Gomal University on Thursday banned gatherings between male and female students on campus “in any ground or roads” of the varsity.

A notification issued by the university, reads, “…Gathering/coupling (male and female) is totally banned in any ground, roads etc. beyond the premises of department.”

The university also directed female students to “be careful” and limit themselves just to their classrooms and department common rooms.

It also warned of strict action against those students found violating the rules.

A copy of the notification has been issued to all heads of teaching departments, the director of administration, registrar and secretary to the vice chancellor.

Interestingly, the notification was issued the day after Valentine’s Day that falls on Feb 14.

Talking to SAMAA TV, the Gomal University vice chancellor claimed the decision was taken due to “security reasons”.

He also claimed that mix gatherings could be held anywhere on campus, but not in the varsity’s parks.