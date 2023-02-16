Ex-ISI chief Faiz’s naib tehsildar brother dismissed over ‘misconduct’

A brother of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt Gen (rtd) Faiz Hameed has been dismissed from service on charges of misconduct.

The Rawalpindi commissioner’s office on Thursday issued a suspension notification of Chakwal Naib Tehsildar Sardar Najaf Hameed Khan.

According to the notification, Najaf Hameed has been asked to vacate office immediately and report to the commissioner’s office.

The notification says Najaf has been suspended in view of misconduct and public interest.

Apart from Najaf, four guards and eight patwaris are also among those suspended.

A copy of the notification has been sent to the Chakwal deputy commissioner assistant commissioner, district associate officer, personal secretary to Rawalpindi division and officials concerned for immediate compliance.

The Rawalpindi commissioner office issued the notification on February 12.