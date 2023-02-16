LHC disposes of Imran’s protective bail plea over ‘non-compliance’

The Lahore High Court has rejected PTI chief Imran Khan’s protective bail plea over ‘non-compliance’.

Earlier, Mr Khan’s nephew assured the court that the former premier will reach the court when the hearing resumes at 6:30pm.

Earlier, rejecting Khan’s lawyer’s request for a verification of his client’s signatures through video link or a bailiff, the court had adjourned the hearing till 6:30pm.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi asked about the petitioner’s presence.

His lawyer responded that his client was facing many problems. There was a murder attempt on Imran Khan, he was shot at and doctors have advised Imran bed rest.

Justice Najafi asked how the court can grant security without going through the application.

The lawyer said Dr Faisal Sultan is present in the courtroom, he can give further details about the petitioner’s health.

“Imran Khan can come to the court on a wheelchair,” Justice Najafi remarked.

His lawyer maintained Mr Khan is ready to come, but the party leadership has serious concerns about his security.

Counsel Azhar Siddique argued PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was also granted protective bail without appearing before the court.

“The Supreme Court has decided that a protective bail cannot be granted without appearance of the suspect,” Justice Najafi observed.

Sulaiman Shehbaz also got the same bail while he was sitting outside, Azhar Siddique maintained, adding Imran Khan is not a normal person.

“What did you say?” asked Justice Najafi.

“I mean Imran Khan is the head of a major political party,” the counsel responded. He said he could get Mr Khan, but the party leadership did not agree.

He said there was an option of hearing Mr Khan through video link.

To this, the judge said: “You withdraw your application. When Imran Khan gets better, he can filed another petition was filed, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi

The court was hearing Imran’s second plea for a protective bail, filed earlier today, in the case of a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Azhar Siddique sought time to get instructions from his client.

Another lawyer, Ghulam Abbas Niswana, suggested they can get Khan’s signatures afresh.

Justice Sheikh said Imran Khan must appear before him and verify the signatures. He said the matter is very serious.

Azhar Siddique suggested they could confirm the signatures through a bailiff or video link.

The judge remarked this will not happen. The petitioner should verify personally, or a contempt of court notice will be issued.

On Thursday morning, the former prime minister had filed another petition in the Lahore High Court for a protective bail.

An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad had on Wednesday rejected the bail application in the case against Imran Khan for protesting outside the election commission office.

Mr Khan had then filed an application for a protective bail with the Lahore High Court. However, he failed to appear before the court despite several opportunities given to him.

Khan then filed another application for bail with the LHC.

Filed on medical grounds, the application said doctors had advised Imran Khan against travelling. Therefore, he should be exempted from appearance.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, was set to hear the petition.