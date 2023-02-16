Love or desperation: Man hacks into passport data, clears name of wife

The Mumbai police have apprehended a man who allegedly hacked into the passport verification system and cleared three applications, including his wife’s.

Raja Babu Shah, a 27-year-old civil engineer, hacked the system of Mumbai police’s passport verification branch on September 24, 2022, to clear the application of his wife, who was trying to travel abroad.

“Shah illegally accessed the system and cleared three inquiries, including his wife’s,” a police officer from Azad Maidan police station told to local media.

To avoid suspicion, Shah also cleared the applications of two more applicants.

The accused was arrested in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and during the investigation, it was found that Shah had used an internet protocol (IP) address allotted to a device in Noida.

The Mumbai police tracked him down and arrested him from his rented house in Ghaziabad.

The police discovered that the documents submitted by Shah’s wife were in order and there was no problem. However, following the hacking incident, his wife’s passport has been stopped.

“The login ID and password, allotted by the ministry of external affairs, of an officer who is a clearing authority, was hacked,” a police official stated.

Shah, motivated by impressing his wife, hacked into the verification system and cleared his wife’s application.

As for Shah, he will face charges of forgery, identity theft, and cheating using computer resources.

The Mumbai police have emphasized the severity of Shah’s actions and their determination to bring him to justice.

“We have zero tolerance towards any crime, and we will act strongly against anyone who commits such an offense,” a senior police officer said.