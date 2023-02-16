Famous US cartoon series mocks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in latest episode

South Park, the satirical cartoon that has been airing for 26 years, appears to be jumping on the bandwagon of criticism aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple has been in the headlines recently due to their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Markle’s Spotify podcast, and Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

The latest episode of South Park, titled The World-Wide Privacy Tour, takes a dig at the couple by centering on a royal Canadian couple seeking privacy in a small mountain town.

The short description of the episode provided by the official Instagram account of the show reveals that the “prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.”

A 15-second teaser trailer was released ahead of the episode that aired yesterday, in which a character named Kyle complains to his friends Kenny and Stan about how tired he is of hearing about the royal couple.

“It’s seriously driving me crazy, I’m sick of hearing about them. But I can’t get away from them, they’re everywhere,” says Kyle.

To this, Stan responds by saying, “We just kinda don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

Many fans of the show have praised the creators for the latest episode, saying that it reflects how they actually feel about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A person tweeted, “Thank you, South Park for making this episode. It’s exactly how we feel about them. They appear everywhere, and we just want them to disappear.”

“Already loving it by that episode title alone,” another added.

A tweep wrote, “This season is off to a great start. Hope it keeps up.”

South Park is known for taking on current events and hot topics in its episodes.

It has also focused on stories involving famous faces, such as Tiger Woods and Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments about the Jewish community.

In 2011, the show’s creators used a fake Canadian Royal Family as a reference to the British royals in an episode that parodied the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.