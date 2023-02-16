Gender reassignment sans approval could lead to imprisonment, fine

A proposed law by the federal Human Rights Ministry has proposed fines and even imprisonment if anyone undergoes gender reassignment surgery without first obtaining official sanction.

The bill, proposed by the ministry for protecting the third gender, remains under deliberation in a parliamentary panel.

The draft of the bill states that sex-reassignment surgery without the permission of the medical board could be considered be a legal offense.

Under the bill, if anyone undergoes gender reassignment, they could face a five-year-long prison term with a Rs0.5 million fine.

Moreover, to make the process accessible, the government will set up a medical board, comprising senior doctors in each district of the country.

The bill will extend protections for the “Khunsa” (previously called transgenders) who were previously deprived of basic rights such as right to property.

Adding to this, khunsas will be able to participate in elections and get government jobs.

Lastly, the bill stated to establish separate jails for the community in certain districts.