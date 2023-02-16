Muneeba Ali’s incredible century leads Pakistan team to stunning victory over Ireland

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Muneeba Ali led the Pakistan women’s team to a resounding victory over Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

With an extraordinary innings of 102 runs, including fourteen fours, Muneeba left the opposition in awe and her own team celebrating their success.

Despite the strong resistance put up by Ireland, Muneeba’s batting prowess proved to be the difference-maker as Pakistan amassed a formidable total of 165 runs.

Even the best efforts of Ireland’s bowlers were no match for Muneeba’s confident and aggressive approach, which saw her effortlessly dispatch the ball to all corners of the ground.

And as the opposition team struggled to keep up with the required run rate, Muneeba’s heroics continued on the field, as she inspired her team to an emphatic victory by a margin of 70 runs.

This exceptional performance by the batter has undoubtedly cemented her status as one of the most talented and dynamic players in the game today and her fans can’t wait to see what she will achieve next on the international stage.