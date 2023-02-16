Is Elon Musk launching Starlink in Pakistan?

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has applied to operate in Pakistan. But its plan has raised concerns from various stakeholders, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) - the country’s regulatory body for telecommunications.

The PTA has made it clear that satellite internet permission will be subject to security clearance.

Starlink, which provides internet facility through satellite in different countries of the world, submitted a technical and business plan to PTA for operations in Pakistan, with plans to use satellite-to-satellite laser technology.

However, various stakeholders, including Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and other organizations, have raised concerns about data hosting outside Pakistan and the security risks of satellite internet.

In response to these concerns, PTA has made permission for satellite internet subject to security clearance. The move comes as the Pakistani government has been tightening regulations on internet and technology companies operating in the country.

As the country continues to grapple with challenges in its telecommunications infrastructure, the introduction of satellite internet could bring much-needed relief to those who struggle with slow and unreliable connections.