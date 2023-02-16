Imran Khan writes to President Alvi, demands inquiry against ex-army chief Bajwa

Escalating the proxy battle, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has written a letter to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; demanding an immediate inquiry against the former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Bajwa.

The letter is prompted by a column by senior journalist Javed Chaudhry earlier this month.

In the interview with the senior journalist, Gen (retd) Bajwa stated that his failure to intervene and support Imran’s government was his ‘crime’. Additionally, he described the PTI as a dangerous entity for the nation.

In the letter sent to President Arif Alvi on February 14, Imran Khan accuses Bajwa of repeatedly violating his oath of office. He demands an investigation into the following allegations:

Bajwa had decided that Imran Khan was dangerous for the country if he continued to stay in power, which Imran Khan says is a clear violation of Bajwa’s oath.

Bajwa managed to get a National Accountability Bureau case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed, revealing that NAB was under his control.

Bajwa told a Pakistani journalist that he had tapes of then-PM Imran Khan’s conversations with him, which Imran Khan says is a serious violation of his oath and violation of fundamental human rights.

Bajwa publicly went against the then-government’s policy of maintaining neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Imran Khan has urged President Arif Alvi, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to take immediate action and institute an inquiry to establish whether such grave violations of the Constitution and oath of office have taken place.