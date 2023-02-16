F-9 Park rape case suspects shot dead in late-night encounter: ICT police claim

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday claimed killing two suspects of F-9 Park girl rape case in a late-night encounter.

A woman was gang-raped at gunpoint in the federal capital’s F-9 park by two unidentified men on the evening of February 4.

The victim was roaming in the park with a friend when a man approached them and brandished a gun.

The accused asked them to hand over their valuables and other belongings before forcing them to a dense part of the park at gunpoint.

She claimed that the suspects raped her at gunpoint turn wise.

She added that the culprits returned their belongings, including mobile phones and gave her Rs1,000 with a warning to not visit the park after sunset.

ICT police said that the culprits were stopped at a police picket set up in Sector D-12 during the wee hours of Thursday. The suspects did not stop but instead opened fire on police.

In retaliatory firing, the suspects were injured and succumbed to their injuries before reaching Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The police officials maintained that the slain suspects were tracked down by the help of Safe City cameras.

In the CCTV footage, they could be clearly seen entering and existing through the park gates on the date of the incident.

The police claimed that the accused had been involved in other crimes too.