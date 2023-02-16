Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar to grace Faiz Festival in Lahore

Javed Akhtar - the renowned Indian poet and lyricist - is set to attend the Faiz Festival in Lahore, Pakistan, as India’s head delegate.

The seventh installment of the festival will offer over 60 free literary, music, and art events to the public from February 17 to 19.

Unlike previous years, all events will be free of charge for the public, following criticism over the high cost of tickets.

The festival will include discussions, lectures, theatre, dance performances, qawwali, and will host foreign delegates from the UK, Canada, USA, and India.

Among the foreign delegates, Javed Akhtar will launch his new book and participate in the mushaira, a poetic symposium.

The Alhamra Arts Council on Mall Road and the surrounding areas, including Canal Road, are being prepared for the three-day literary festival.

All activities in the festival will be free of charge, except for a concert by Shafqat Amanat Ali, which will cost Rs 3,000 per ticket.

The event promises a variety of local personalities and international performers, such as Rizwan Wali Muhammad, son of Habib Wali Muhammad, who will present his father’s as well as Faiz’s works, and a delegation of qawwals from the family of Sabri Gharana from the UK.

The festival has become a significant platform for literary and cultural exchange, attracting participants and performers from across the world.